Report: South Dakota official distracted before fatal crash

This Sept. 15, 2020 photo provided by the state of South Dakota shows The car that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was driving on Sept. 12, 2020 when he he struck and killed a pedestrian. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price said Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, that Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever. (state of South Dakota via AP)