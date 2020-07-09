Asian American girls saw pivotal icon in 'Baby-Sitters Club'

This image released by Netflix shows Momona Tamada portraying Claudia Kishi in a scene from the Netflix series "The Baby-Sitters Club," based on the popular book series. With 180 million copies in print worldwide, "The Baby-Sitters Club” books were a juggernaut during their 1986-2000 run. They follow Claudia, Kristy, Mary Anne, Stacey and Dawn and their babysitting adventures in the fictional suburb of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. (Kailey Schwerman/Netflix via AP)