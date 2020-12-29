'60 Minutes' keeps on the news and is rewarded by viewers

FILE - "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl, poses for a photo in her office at the "60 Minutes" offices, in New York on Sept. 12, 2017. CBS' pioneering newsmagazine is consistently one of the most-watched programs on television and its viewership is up 9 percent over last year, the Nielsen company said. That's not only more than any other prime-time program on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, it's also one of only four on those networks to show a year-to-year increase. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)