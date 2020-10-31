Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

People gather during a counter protest against Black Lives Matter in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a candlelight vigil for Kevin Peterson Jr., who was killed in Thursday's shooting with police involved. The Clark County Sheriff's office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting in Hazel Dell, but a man told The Oregonian/OregonLive that his 21-year-old son was fatally shot by police. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)