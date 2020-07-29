Ex-Indiana Gov. Kernan, who was a Vietnam POW, dies at 74

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2005 file photo, Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan, right, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Davis wait for the start of the AFC wild-card game against the Denver Broncos in Indianapolis. Kernan has died at age 74. His governor's office chief of staff says Kernan died early Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at a South Bend health care facility. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)