Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio poses for a photograph in his office as he is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff again, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Arpaio is trying to win back the sheriff's post in metro Phoenix that he held for 24 years, in what Arpaio acknowledges could be his last political race. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)