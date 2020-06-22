Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj due to virus

FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, workers disinfect the ground around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia after authorities emptied Islam's holiest site for sterilization over fears of the new coronavirus. Saudi Arabia said Tuesday, June 22, 2020 this year’s hajj will not be canceled, but that due to the coronavirus only “very limited numbers” of people will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage that traditionally draws around 2 million people from around the world to Mecca once a year. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)