Virus besets Belarus prisons filled with president's critics

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus holds an old Belarusian national flag during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus. A wave of COVID-19 has spread through Belarusian jails packed with people imprisoned for taking part in four months of protests against the nation’s authoritarian president. Activists, who tested positive after being released, describe massively overcrowded cells and the lack of basic amenities, and some even allege that the authorities have deliberately spread contagion among political prisoners. (AP Photo, File)