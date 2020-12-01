Irina Antonova, head of top Moscow art museum, dies at 98

FILE - In this Friday, April 27, 2012 file photo, Irina Antonova, Director of the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum, speaks in front of a masterpiece by Vittore Carpaccio at a news conference on celebrations marking the museum's 100th anniversary in Moscow, Russia. Antonova, a charismatic art historian who presided over one of Russia's top art museums for more than half-a-century, has died in Moscow on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was 98. The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts said that Antonova last week tested positive for the coronavirus, which exacerbated her longtime chronic heart ailments.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)