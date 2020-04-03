Elton John-led concert to re-air; film academy aids workers

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The Elton John-led starry benefit concert that featured Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys on Sunday has raised nearly $8 million to battle the coronavirus. The musicians performed from their homes for the hour-long event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. Fox will re-broadcast the concert on Monday, April 6. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)