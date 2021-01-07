In Kashmir, empty grave for teenager killed by Indian forces

A woman offers flowers as relatives of suspected rebels killed by government forces visit a graveyard in Sonamarg, a remote mountainous resort in Indian controlled Kashmir, Nov.3, 2020. The picturesque tourist spot where a small hill meant for the bodies of rebels started small in April has since nearly filled up. Indian authorities in a new controversial policy in 2020 started to consign blood-soaked bodies of scores of Kashmiri rebels to unmarked graves, denying the mourning families a proper funeral and a burial at their own ancestral home graveyards. (AP Photo/Aijaz Hussain)