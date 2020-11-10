How a Brazil samba school shimmied from Carnival to COVID-19

Vania Pereira da Silva, a seamstress and member of the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school, points to a wall damaged by stray bullets inside her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. With the extra money scraped together sewing costumes, Da Silva had hoped to put in proper floors on her house’s second story and a thick concrete wall, but she agreed with the decision to put Carnival preparations on hold the help curb the spread of COVID-19. “We need to stay home, safeguarding,” said da Silva. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)