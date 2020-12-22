South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Gov. Henry McMaster gives a news conference in Columbia, S.C. McMaster, 73, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is slated to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms." On Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, his office said that he learned he'd tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus." (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)