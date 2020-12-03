Senate confirms Christopher Waller to serve on Fed's board

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo shows the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Senate on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, narrowly confirmed the nomination of Christopher Waller for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, placing another of President Donald Trump’s picks on the Fed’s influential board after a string of high-profile rejections. The vote in favor of Waller’s appointment was 48-47. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)