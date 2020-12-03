The Latest: Quebec cancels plan to allow holiday gatherings

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 file photo, an Italian army medical staff member, wearing a protective suit, works at a quick coronavirus testing area which was set up to ease the pressure on hospital emergency wards, following the surge of COVID-19 case numbers, in Milan, Italy. Italy recorded a pandemic-high 993 deaths in the last 24-hours, topping the previous high during the deadly peak in March of 969. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)