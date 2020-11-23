Georgia counties set to start recount requested by Trump

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state's presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat's lead over Republican President Donald Trump. Raffensperger said during a news conference Friday that he believes the numbers his office has presented are correct.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)