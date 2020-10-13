Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, reacts as he speaks with referee Paolo Valeri during the international friendly soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. The Portuguese soccer federation says Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. The federation says Ronaldo is doing well and has no symptoms. He has been dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)