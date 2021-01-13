Germany says it has handed over 14 works from Gurlitt trove

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, a visitor enters the exhibition 'Gurlitt : Status Report' at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany. German authorities say they have have now returned all 14 works from the art trove, accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt and so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule, to their heirs. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)