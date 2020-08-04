Virus ravages poor California county along Mexican border

Dr. Tien Vo carries food for a woman quarantining in her apartment after testing positive for the coronavirus Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Calexico, Calif. Many in Imperial Valley live in crowded, multi-generation households that spread the virus quickly. Venus Nguyen, 35, Vo's wife and a nurse at Vo Medical Center, says, "One person does the cleaning, one person does the cooking, one person does the baby-sitting." (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)