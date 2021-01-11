Illinois House speaker 'suspends' campaign for retention

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, the nameplate marking the desk of Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, is seen on a desk as the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center is transformed into the working space for the Illinois House of Representatives to hold a lame-duck legislative session session in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was ‚Äúsuspending‚Äù his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, ‚ÄúThis is not a withdrawal.‚Äù But it urged House Democrats to ‚Äúwork to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker.‚Äù(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP FIle)