Illinois House speaker 'suspends' campaign for retention

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, the nameplate marking the desk of Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, is seen on a desk as the main floor of the Bank of Springfield Center is transformed into the working space for the Illinois House of Representatives to hold a lame-duck legislative session session in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post. Madigan, the longest-serving leader of a legislative body in U.S. history, issued a statement that began, “This is not a withdrawal.” But it urged House Democrats to “work to find someone, other than me, to get 60 votes for speaker.”(Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP FIle)