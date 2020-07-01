Turkey: Up to 60 migrants feared dead in lake after sinking

Paramilitary police detain a man in Lake Van, in eastern Turkey, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Up to 60 migrants may have been trapped in a boat that sank in the lake last week, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Wednesday. Turkey launched a search-and-rescue mission involving helicopters and boats after the boat carrying migrants across Lake Van was reported missing on June 27. (DHA via AP)