US sending highest rep to Taiwan since 1979 break in ties

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who is also chairman of the President's Task Force on the Novel Coronavirus, speaks at the Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington. Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)