Afghan officials: Kabul bomb targets VP, kills 10 civilians

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, first Vice President Amrullah Saleh, left, President Ashraf Ghani, and second Vice President Sarwar Danish, and show the official certificate of winning a second term in the presidential election to Ghani, during ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan. A roadside bomb went off in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, Sept. 9, killing two civilians — an attack that targeted the country's first vice president, his spokesman said.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)