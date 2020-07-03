Union tells actors not to work on pandemic film 'Songbird'

FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Michael Bay attends the world premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II" in New York. The union that represents film actors is telling its members not to work on the pandemic thriller “Songbird," one of the first films in production after coronavirus closures. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors issued a do not work order Thursday, saying the filmmakers have not been transparent about safety protocols and had not signed the proper agreements with the union. The movie, produced by Michael Bay and directed by Adam Mason, had reportedly been preparing its actors remotely under locked down conditions for the shoot. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)