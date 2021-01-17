Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives for the presentation of the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A Princeton-educated history buff with the gift of gab, Milley has been a staunch defender of the military’s apolitical tradition even as President Donald Trump packed the Pentagon with political loyalists. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)