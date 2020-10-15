Cuomo warns scofflaw schools, seeks Chainsmokers gig fine

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony unveiling a statue of Mother Frances Cabrini, the patron saint of immigrants, in Battery Park in New York. Cuomo said Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, that the state would seek $20,000 in fines against the promoters who organized a July concert in Southampton, Long Island, by The Chainsmokers that saw widespread violations of social distancing rules. Cuomo also threatened to take away state funding from schools in coronavirus hot spots that are ignoring orders to shut their doors, saying their defiance is endangering public health. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)