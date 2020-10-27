Thai student-protesters aim for ambitious political change

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020, file photo, one of the pro-democracy student leaders negotiates with police officials as they march on road during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand. Fed up with an archaic educational system and enraged by the military's efforts to keep control over their nation, a student-led campaign has shaken Thailand’s ruling establishment with the most significant campaign for political change in years. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File)