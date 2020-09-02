Book celebrates defunct newspaper on anniversary of demise

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Bertram de Souza works on a story for The Vindicator newspaper in Youngstown, Ohio. The Vindicator, a 150-year-old paper that shut down last year because of financial struggles, is being celebrated in a new book on the anniversary of its final edition. "No Holds Barred" collects hundreds of columns by de Souza, the paper's long-time political columnist. It also features multiple historic photos and reminiscences by former writers and editors at the paper, whose closing, one of the biggest U.S. papers to disappear to date, left a hole in northeastern Ohio media coverage. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)