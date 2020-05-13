New clusters pop up; Europe debates summer tourist season

Cathedral Junction Barbers owner Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of a customer just past midnight in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions from midnight Wednesday (noon Weds. GMT) as the country prepares for a new normal. Malls, retail stores and restaurants will reopen and many people will return to their workplaces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)