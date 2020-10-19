Morales party claims win as Bolivia seems to shift back left

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales puts on his mask after giving a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, one day after general elections in his home country, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Morales’ party claimed victory in a presidential election that appeared to reject the right-wing policies of the interim government that took power in Bolivia after the leftist leader resigned and fled the country a year ago. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)