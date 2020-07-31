Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76

FILE - British actor Jonathan Pryce, from left, American actress-singer Madonna and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas appear at e news conference about the musical film "Evita" with British director Alan Parker in Buenos Aires on Feb. 6, 1996. Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” has died at the age of 76. A statement from the director’s family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness. (AP Photo/Daniel Muzio, File)