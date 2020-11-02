Biden backers make final plea for delivery of mail ballots

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, a man drops off his ballot for the 2020 General Election in the United States outside the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Pennsylvania, where the candidates Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump appeared to be divided by a razor-thin margin for the state‚Äôs 20 electoral votes, seemed likely to be the epicenter of any potential post-election litigation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)