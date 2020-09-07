Campaign to succeed PM Abe as party leader begins in Japan

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, center, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, attend a speech session for the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Official campaigning to choose outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor to lead his ruling party, who will almost certainly be Japan’s next leader, kicked off Tuesday, with his long time right-hand man and top government spokesman now seen as a top candidate. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP)