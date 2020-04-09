UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable

British police officers stand guard outside St Thomas' Hospital, in London, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Thursday, April 9, 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with the coronavirus but is improving and sitting up in bed, a senior government minister said Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths to date. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)