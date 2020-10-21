Over 60 exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, motive a mystery

People walk through a colonade in the Museums Island in Berlin, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A large number of art works and artifacts at some of Berlin's best-known museums were smeared with a liquid by an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators earlier this month, police said Wednesday. The 'numerous' works in several museums at the Museum Island complex, a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of the German capital that is one of the city's main tourist attractions, were targeted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 3, police said. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)