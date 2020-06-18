Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2007 file photo, bottles of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup are displayed on a supermarket shelf in Basking Ridge, N.J. Mrs. Butterworth and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands reckoning with racially charged logos. Chicago-based Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its female-shaped bottles are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. The soul-searching comes in the wake of PepsiCo's announcement Wednesday, June 17, 2020, that it's renaming its Aunt Jemima syrup brand. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)