EU weighs new dawn for trans-Atlantic ties under Biden

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbiegniew Rau, left, speaks with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP)