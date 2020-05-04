'60 Minutes' correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, Lesley Stahl attends a panel discussion about the Showtime documentary "The Fourth Estate," at TheTimesCenter in New York. Stahl said Sunday, May 3, 2020, that she's finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week. Stahl said she was “really scared” after fighting pneumonia caused by the coronavirus for two weeks at home before going to the hospital. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)