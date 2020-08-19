Thai police arrest rapper, activists in crackdown on protest

Key member of the music group Rap Against Dictatorship Dechathorn Bamrungmuang raise a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance, arrives at the Samranrat police station in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Aug, 20, 2020. Thai police arrested Dechathorn and four pro-democracy activists in a crackdown on growing protests that have emerged as the most serious threat to the government led by a former army general they accuse of incompetence and corruption. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)