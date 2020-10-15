Kyrgyzstan's president steps down amid political unrest

Protesters react listening to a speaker during a rally in front of the government building with a statue of Vladimir Lenin in the background, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has discussed his possible resignation with his newly appointed prime minister in a bid to end the political crisis in the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov held talks with Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov a day after refusing to appoint him to the post over concerns whether parliament could legitimately nominate him. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)