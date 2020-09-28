Trump and Biden get evites as Al Smith Dinner goes virtual

FILE - This photo Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, file photo shows Alfred E. Smith IV, left, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, during the 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York. Organizers of the Al Smith Dinner say President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will be in virtual attendance on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as the annual New York City event moves mostly online because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)