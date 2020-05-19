Song critical of Polish leader disappears from hit chart

Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, and members of the ruling party, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, pray at the monument to the late President Lech Kaczynski, the party leader's twin, killed with 95 others in a plane crash April 10, 2010 in Russia, and remembered on every 10th day of a month, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Poland was to hold presidential election Sunday but the anti-coronavirus lockdown and political infighting made it impossible and there is no voting. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)