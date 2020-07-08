Kanye West breaks with Trump, claims 2020 run is not a stunt

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, meets with rapper Kanye West, seated second from right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 11, 2018. West says he is no longer a Trump supporter. The rapper, who once praised Trump, tells Forbes in a story published Wednesday that he is “taking the red hat off” — a reference to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” cap. West also insisted that his weekend announcement that he’s running for President was not a stunt to drum up interest in an upcoming album. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)