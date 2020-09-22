Court papers: Woman wrote 'give up' in ricin note to Trump

This photo shows a general view of the Peace Bridge, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. Pascale Ferrier, a Canadian woman accused of mailing a package containing the poison ricin to the White House, was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 20 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges Tuesday in Buffalo, New York. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)