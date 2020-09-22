Ranked choice voting in Maine a go for presidential election

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, ballots are recounted in Maine's 2nd Congressional District in Augusta, Maine. Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race under in the Nov. 3, 2020, election after a ruling Tuesday, Sept. 22, by the Maine Supreme Court. The court concluded the state Republican Party failed to gain enough signatures for a referendum to reject a state law expanding ranked choice voting. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)