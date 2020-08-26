Central Park monument is first to honour nonfictional women

Jaya Shri, 13, , right stands with friends at the unveiling of a new statue honoring suffragettes in Central Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park on Wednesday. It's the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring real historical women — as opposed to fictional heroines like Alice in Wonderland and Shakespeare’s Juliet. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)