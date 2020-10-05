Royal Opera to sell Hockney painting to help it stay afloat

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2009 file photo, people walk by the Royal Opera House in central London. Britain’s Royal Opera House is selling a David Hockney painting of its former chief to help it stay afloat as coronavirus-related restrictions keep many U.K. performing arts venues shuttered. Christie’s auction house said Monday that “Portrait of Sir David Webster” will be offered for sale in London on Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)