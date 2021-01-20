Indonesian leader promises compensation for plane crash

In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, President Joko Widodo, right, talks to the Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee Soerjanto Tjahjono, left, Chief of National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito, center, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, and Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Yudo Margono, partially seen, rear center, as they inspect pieces of the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 retrieved from the Java Sea where the passenger jet crashed on Jan. 9, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The Indonesian leader on Wednesday reassured relatives of the passengers killed when the plane nosedived into the Java Sea that compensation is paid to family members struggled with grief. (Laily Rachev, Indonesian President Palace via AP)