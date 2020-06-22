Shakira, Dwayne Johnson highlight coronavirus equity concert

FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers at the premiere of the "Rampage," in London. Johnson will host and Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all. The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday, June 22, 2020 that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)