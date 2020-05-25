Jimmy Cobb, 'Kind of Blue' drummer for Miles Davis, dies

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, the "Kind of Blue" album cover is on display at Bull Moose record store in Portland, Maine, on the 60th anniversary of the album's release. Drummer Jimmy Cobb, the last surviving musician who performed on Miles Davis' jazz masterpiece "Kind of Blue," died Sunday, May 25, 2020, at his Manhattan home from lung cancer. He was 91. (AP Photo/David Sharp, File)